SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs

Carnegie Memorial Library
Carnegie Memorial Library(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System.

The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks.

The Carnegie Memorial Library, also located at the 411 Pujo St. location will remain open during the repairs.

