SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 15, 2022.

Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cheryl Denise Brinkman, 38, Shepherd, TX: Stalking, terrorizing.

Kendall Leo Grison, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; reckless operation; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; driver must be licensed; vehicle must be licensed.

Brandon Dale Allen Jr., 18, Sulphur: Drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage.

Tristan Cass Adducci, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft of a firearm.

Jacob Layne Hastings, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to register as a sex offender.

Zachary Floyd Schaefer, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santo Pablo Ayala-Diaz, 28, Hialeah: Theft under $5,000.

Derrick Dewayne Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; careless operation.

Jesse Noah Shell, 36, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

