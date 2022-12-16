Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill.

Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills.

Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across the street from their old one. They wanted a two-bedroom instead of a one-bedroom.

She said since then, the electric bills have not added up.

Kittrell said her electricity is coming from someone else’s meter, because Entergy sent someone to re-connect her power because they thought it had been turned off.

“We got a knock at the door from one of Entergy’s meter readers saying she was there to do an emergency re-connect. Well, she looked at the meter number on our bill and meter number on our house. They don’t match. They’ve been charging us for somebody else’s electricity,” said Kittrell.

She said the website shows their electricity is cut off, even though it’s not.

“Even on our app it says our service is completely disconnected,” she said.

Yet, Kittrell said the bills are higher than ever before.

“$320, the second one was $210, and this one was $394,” she said.

Kittrell said she had to return her youngest child’s Christmas gifts to pay what Entergy says they owe.

“I’ve had to unwrap my nine year old’s Christmas presents to take them back to the store, to pay this bill so I would have electricity,” she said, tearing up.

Kittrell said she’s been delivering food to make ends meet.

We contacted Entergy and they said their customer service department is checking out her complaint to see what can be done to resolve it.

An Entergy spokesperson said the best way for customers to reach out regarding their bills is 1-800-ENTERGY.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.