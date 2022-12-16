50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill.

Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills.

Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across the street from their old one. They wanted a two-bedroom instead of a one-bedroom.

She said since then, the electric bills have not added up.

Kittrell said her electricity is coming from someone else’s meter, because Entergy sent someone to re-connect her power because they thought it had been turned off.

“We got a knock at the door from one of Entergy’s meter readers saying she was there to do an emergency re-connect. Well, she looked at the meter number on our bill and meter number on our house. They don’t match. They’ve been charging us for somebody else’s electricity,” said Kittrell.

She said the website shows their electricity is cut off, even though it’s not.

“Even on our app it says our service is completely disconnected,” she said.

Yet, Kittrell said the bills are higher than ever before.

“$320, the second one was $210, and this one was $394,” she said.

Kittrell said she had to return her youngest child’s Christmas gifts to pay what Entergy says they owe.

“I’ve had to unwrap my nine year old’s Christmas presents to take them back to the store, to pay this bill so I would have electricity,” she said, tearing up.

Kittrell said she’s been delivering food to make ends meet.

We contacted Entergy and they said their customer service department is checking out her complaint to see what can be done to resolve it.

An Entergy spokesperson said the best way for customers to reach out regarding their bills is 1-800-ENTERGY.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

At&T Outage
AT&T Outage
Entergy bill confusion
Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bill conflicts with the meter reading
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
Live local radio show is Friday
Little Theatre to perform ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ live on KBYS Friday