Outdoor Report: Second split of duck season begins Dec. 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin.

A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”

Hal will be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and take office on January 1, 2023.

The second split of duck and goose season will be picking back up on Dec. 17. Ducks, Coots, Mergansers, Canadian Geese, Light Geese, and White-Fronted Geese will all be in season for the west zone. For the full migratory game bird schedule as well as daily bag limits, you can find them all listed on the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website HERE.

The first split of the season was good with lots of Teal and Grey Ducks out in Creole. Hunters will start to see lots of geese and ducks as they begin to move south for the change in weather. There’s been plenty of good rain so there should be water in the field as you make your way out to your hunting grounds.

But as you hit the duck blinds, remember that gun safety is crucial.

Hal says he usually gives a 10-minute review in the blind just before they start hunting. He says it’s good to have a blind general who’s in charge of making sure safety rules are followed and ensuring that all equipment is secure. Before you begin, make sure you talk about the shooting zones for each hunter as well as how to safely bring your gun up to shoot.

If there is a safety incident, you should shut everything down for a moment and talk about the incident to make sure everyone is on the same page going forward.

While out in the blind, Hal says one of the fun things about hunting is getting the geese to respond to your calls. If you need some practice, Hal says the word is, “OCK.”

Hal also spoke about his upcoming Ski trip to Angel Fire, New Mexico.

This will be the third year Hal will be taking a few hundred people up to ski and throw a Mardi Gras party in the snow. He says if you’ve never been snow skiing, the Mardi Gras season is a great time since the kids are out of school and the weather is just right to experience a whole different part of the country.

