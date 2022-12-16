50/50 Thursdays
New truck will help District 3 Fire better protect community during the holidays

By Barry Lowin
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Fire Protection District Three got some new wheels that will help keep their community safe this holiday season.

Thanks to taxpayer dollars, the department was able to purchase a new firetruck that will allow them to respond to fires faster.

“As we all know, during the holidays it gets colder outside, so people are doing things like, fires inside with fireplaces, but they also do things like outside with bonfires and things like that. And so we just try to talk and communicate the dangers and the precautions that need to be taken during this time,” said firefighter Amber Wells.

The $338,000 truck allows firefighters to exit the truck gear-ready - this feature saves critical time when it comes to fighting fires.

“We have some systems that we run when we get there and just to kind of make things run smoothly, and the more that we can do to try to prevent fires, the easier it makes our job,” said Wells. “And so it’s all about teaching people what we can and cannot do, showing them easy ways to help prevent fire and minimize damage from fire.”

The firefighting gear weighs approximately 80 pounds. Training to be a firefighter takes commitment and dedication. It requires passing extreme conditioning tests along with academic tests.

“So to be a full time you have to go through an academy, but anybody can volunteer,” said firefighter Dalton Bushnell.

Bushnell said all the hard work is worth it when you get to help others.

“We respond to wrecks, fires, medicals and been doing that since January,” said Bushnell. “Some people make sure you community is safe; seeing people light up when you help them, it’s an awesome feeling. Oh yeah, I love what I do.”

“We like to share our good moments with our community as well,” said Wells.

