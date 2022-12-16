McNeese falls short against Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.

Things did not get much easier for the Cowboys as the 2nd half began. ULL took a 58-50 lead over McNeese off of back to back made shots from senior forward Terence Lewis II. After Lewis’s two buckets, the Cowboys began to fight back again, as Christian Shumate hit a contested three to make it 55-51. The Cowboys would get the ball game all the way down to a 1 point game after guard Trae English hit a jump shot to make it 60-59. From that point on though ULL settled down, and fended off any more Cowboy runs. The Ragin’ Cajuns held onto their lead the last 3 minutes of the game as they beat McNeese 78-70. Trae English lead all scorers in the game with his second 20+ point game, and Christian Shumate also added an impressive 8 offensive rebounds for the Cowboys.

After the game McNeese Head Coach John Aiken spoke to the media about his teams effort and how important the crowd was in a game like this stating, “that’s what this place can be that’s without any students here this place is a really great environment I was happy with the crowd... The thing that I’m pleased with is I think we performed well for people to leave here and say they’re a pretty good team they’re getting better they’re doing some good things now we’ve got to go into league play and take these growing moments and turn them into wins”.

Next up for McNeese is Southern Miss, as the Golden Eagles will host the Cowboys. That game is set for Sunday at 2:00 pm.

