Mail carriers busy ahead of holidays

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As you ship your last Christmas gift, empty your Amazon cart, or send someone a holiday card, a mail carrier is hard at work.

We got an inside look at one SWLA mail carrier’s day as he works against the clock to deliver holiday gifts on time.

“We’re holiday ready,” U.S. Postal Service employee Peter Alexis Jr. said. “Just trying to get everything going out. Making sure everybody is happy for Christmas.”

Mail carriers are even working longer hours to make sure you get your packages in time for Christmas.

“We arrange to come in at 6 in the morning until 9 to do parcel runs, and then we go back and deliver our mail up until Christmas time,” Alexis said.

A typical day averages about 75 packages, but for Alexis, delivering more than 150 packages a day during the busiest time of the year is something he is used to, as he has been an employee for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years.

“Seven days a week, even on Sundays,” Alexis said. “You’ll see a mail truck on Sunday, that’s what they are doing, delivering packages.”

So, this holiday season, don’t forget to thank your local mail carrier.

“When they see you and they smile, I know I am doing my job right,” Alexis said. “They are happy with my service.”

