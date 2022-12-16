LSU to award over 1,800 degrees during fall commencement
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2022!
Nearly 1,800 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 16.
LSU says there is no big ceremony for the December commencement but every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college.
Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:
- College of Human Sciences & Education: 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
- College of Agriculture: 9:00 a.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse
- College of the Coast & Environment: 9:00 a.m. in the Union Theatre
- College of Music & Dramatic Arts: 9 a.m. in the Shaver Theatre
- E. J. Ourso College of Business: 11:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
- School of Veterinary Medicine: Noon in Room 1212-C, School of Veterinary Medicine
- Manship School of Mass Communication: Noon in the Union Theatre
- College of Science: 12:30 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse
- College of Engineering: 3:00 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
- College of Art & Design: 3:00 p.m. in the Union Theatre
- College of Humanities & Social Sciences: 6:00 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.