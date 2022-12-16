Local veteran’s endowment fund marks eight years of donations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, local veteran Wayne Simmons knew his time was limited. So, eight years ago, he decided to create an endowment fund to support local nonprofit organizations by using his life savings, valued at a little over $1 million.

This marks the eighth year the fund will be donating to local nonprofits with the organizations set to receive around $18,000. Among the organizations that receive the yearly donation is the Salvation Army where Simmons’ parents often donated. Others included the American Cancer Society and the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, which held a special place in his heart.

Each organization explained how they intend to use the funds in Simmons’ memory.

Tim Morrison with the Salvation Army says, “We’re going to use it to start some programs, to help start job training, to get computers in the building, to provide night shelter for people, food for people. It will be able to visibly help people, were going to change lives with that money.”

The American Cancer Society says they plan to use the money to help ease the travel cost for their patients.

“They’ll give gas cards out, take their funds, buy gas cards, and patients whether its them putting gas in their car or paying their friend to take them back and forth. They can utilize that,” said Associate Director Katie Weinnig.

Steve James, who is the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, says, “The funds are used to take care of their physical needs, medical needs, their education, all of that is done right there in the children’s home.”

So far over $300,000 have been donated via the Wayne Simmons Memorial Fund.

If you would like to donate to the fund via the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana you can visit them at 1155 Ryan St. in Lake Charles, call 337-491-6688 and ask to speak to Sara Judson, or visit their website HERE.

You can also contact the Salvation Army at 3020 Legion St. in Lake Charles and ask to speak with the social services department.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.