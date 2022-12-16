50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home

Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime,...
Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstruction of law and abuse of a corpse.(Bucks County District Attorney)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested for the death of his wife who was reported missing nearly two months ago, according to District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s daughter reported her mother missing Oct. 12. The 55-year-old woman lived with her husband, Stephen Capaldi, who last saw her Oct. 10 but never contacted police.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s purse, some clothing, personal items and $13,000 in cash were reported missing from the home, but her cellphone, iPad and vehicle were allegedly left at the home, according to the district attorney’s office.

Over the course of several weeks, the community held search parties and prayer vigils in hopes of finding Elizabeth Capaldi.

The district attorney said in a news release an investigation concluded Stephen Capaldi is accused of killing his wife, lying to investigators, destroying evidence and hiding her body.

According to authorities, Stephen Capaldi is accused of strangling his wife while she was sleeping and using a pillow to smother her.

Officials said they believe he then moved her body to the basement where he dismembered her and disposed of the remains before ever meeting with law enforcement.

Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstruction of law and abuse of a corpse.

He’s being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Carnegie Memorial Library
SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans