Health Headlines: Possible link between loss of smell during COVID and Alzheimer’s

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the side effects of COVID can be annoying, researchers say they may have found a link between the long-term loss of smell that some patients experience and cognitive decline.

That loss of smell or taste is a symptom that more than 27 million people experienced during their bout with COVID.

Doctors say they’re not really sure why this happens but believe it is due to some kind of inflammatory response that occurs in the smell nerve of those infected.

But now, new findings presented at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference suggest that there may be a link between that loss of smell during COVID and cognitive decline.

Researchers followed 766 adults from the age of 55 to 95 after their COVID infection and found that two-thirds of those infected had some type of cognitive impairment at the end of that year and that in half of those the impairment was categorized as severe.

And in another study that was unrelated to COVID, researchers found that a decline in sense of smell can predict the loss of cognitive function and be a warning sign of structural changes in areas of the brain that are important in tracking Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

While more research is needed to confirm the relationship between loss of smell and brain health, doctors say the goodness is that most people with COVID do recover their sense of taste and smell within a couple of weeks.

Doctors say that while there are no sure ways to bring your sense of smell back, systemic corticosteroids that are given early on may help. Doctors are also using a method called olfactory retraining where patients smell different scents to retrain their nerves as a possible solution.

