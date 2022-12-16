50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Possible link between loss of smell during COVID and Alzheimer’s

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the side effects of COVID can be annoying, researchers say they may have found a link between the long-term loss of smell that some patients experience and cognitive decline.

That loss of smell or taste is a symptom that more than 27 million people experienced during their bout with COVID.

Doctors say they’re not really sure why this happens but believe it is due to some kind of inflammatory response that occurs in the smell nerve of those infected.

But now, new findings presented at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference suggest that there may be a link between that loss of smell during COVID and cognitive decline.

Researchers followed 766 adults from the age of 55 to 95 after their COVID infection and found that two-thirds of those infected had some type of cognitive impairment at the end of that year and that in half of those the impairment was categorized as severe.

And in another study that was unrelated to COVID, researchers found that a decline in sense of smell can predict the loss of cognitive function and be a warning sign of structural changes in areas of the brain that are important in tracking Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

While more research is needed to confirm the relationship between loss of smell and brain health, doctors say the goodness is that most people with COVID do recover their sense of taste and smell within a couple of weeks.

Doctors say that while there are no sure ways to bring your sense of smell back, systemic corticosteroids that are given early on may help. Doctors are also using a method called olfactory retraining where patients smell different scents to retrain their nerves as a possible solution.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for parts of Mossville
Health Headlines: Possible link between loss of smell during COVID and Alzheimer’s
Health Headlines: Possible link between loss of smell during COVID and Alzheimer’s
GOTTA EAT: Warm up your hands and stomach with coffee and a sandwich
Gotta Eat: Warm up your hands and stomach with coffee and a sandwich
GOTTA EAT: Warm up your hands and stomach with coffee and a sandwich
GOTTA EAT: Warm up your hands and stomach with coffee and a sandwich