Gotta Eat: Warm up your hands and stomach with coffee and a sandwich

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are dropping across SWLA, and what’s better than warming up your day with a cup of coffee or melted gourmet grilled cheese?

The Village Coffeehouse is a hidden gem nestled in downtown Sulphur. When you walk through their doors you’re greeted with an inviting cozy atmosphere that will make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie or the favorite hang-out spot in a sitcom.

Hunter Forman is the events coordinator for the coffee house and says it’s a place many residents love to gather.

“We’ve seen people have first dates here, they get married, and they want to have their wedding here,” says Forman.

And the customers certainly agree as they relax with a cup of freshly brewed coffee and a selection of 27 different flavors.

“You can come here and relax, and it didn’t take long to really enjoy the place,” says Mitchell Rausch.

But coffee isn’t the only thing at the Village. They also serve smoothies, teas, frappes, and mouthwatering food.

If you’re curious about what to try out, their toasted marshmallow is one of their most popular drinks during the holiday season. And from personal experience, I can tell you it’s popular for good reason. The warm, brewed, and steamed cream drink is fantastic and made 10 times better by the roasted marshmallows.

And if you’re feeling a little hungry but don’t know what to pick off their menu, I recommend the gourmet grilled cheese that is a wonderful brie on ciabatta bread that’s been pressed with garlic butter. But don’t stop there, that grilled cheese pairs great with a nice roasted red pepper soup.

Although, if you’re more of a breakfast fan, you can try their bacon, egg, and cheese wrap that can also be served as a bowl if you’re watching your carbs.

For those looking to make a trip down to this local favorite, The Village Coffeehouse is located at 121 S. Huntington St.

