Girl’s Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continues

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) -To Iowa High School now as the Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continued for day two on Thursday.

Lacassine and Grand Lake faced off in the first game of day two. Sydney Cooley drained a three for the Lady Cardinals, and that was pretty much the theme in this one, Lacassine cruises, 66-37 the final score.

The Iowa Lady Jackets facing the Bell City Lady Bruins in the second game of day two.

Bell City on offense, Mary Wicke dribbles and finds Mea Herpin under the basket who makes the layup for the Lady Bruins. Iowa’s Kimora Celestine comes up with the rebound and takes it down the court and scores for the Lady Jackets. But in the end, Bell City cruises to a 58-27 victory.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

