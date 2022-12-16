FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight ahead of an even colder weekend

Forecast for tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a crisp and sunny start to Friday, clouds began to move in during the afternoon leading up to a few light rain showers across the area this evening. This is the result of an upper-level disturbance that will move through tonight. The showers come to an end overnight, leaving Saturday cloudy for most of the day and chillier with highs tomorrow in the lower 50s.

Weekend forecast (KPLC)

Be prepared for a widespread front Sunday morning with lows at or near freezing for a few hours. Take precautions with people, pets and plants. Sunshine on Sunday brings highs back into the middle 50s by afternoon.

Rain back on Monday (KPLC)

Rain is back in forecast again on Monday, as an area of low pressure develops near the Texas coast and moves eastward across the Gulf of Mexico to our south. This will bring widespread showers and what will be a cold rain at that, with high temperatures on Monday only in the 50s. These showers will move out Monday night into early Tuesday, but clouds linger most of Tuesday.

Very cold late next week (KPLC)

The next big weather maker arrives late next week in the form of a very cold polar airmass moving south through most all of the lower 48 states. This surge of polar air will send temperatures plummeting Thursday night into Friday with a hard freeze looking more likely for Southwest Louisiana. Cold air remains in place through the holiday weekend, but the chance of snow for Southwest Louisiana remains slim!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

