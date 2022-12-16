50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST; A few showers Friday evening, much cooler air into next week

We have a dry and chilly start to the day ahead of a few showers Friday evening
By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cool weather has arrived in our area and there’s plenty more of it in the upcoming week. Our Friday looks to be the warmest day in a while with temperatures that will be around 60 degrees for highs, pretty close to the average this time of year. Then we begin tracking the first of a series of cold fronts by late Friday night. That cold front could give us a few showers in the later part of the evening and into early Saturday morning. The showers do not look to be widespread and may even have trouble reaching the ground at first, so outdoor plans Friday night still should be ok as long as they don’t depend on zero chance of rain. By Saturday afternoon we’ll begin to clear out as cooler air begins to flush into the region. We’ll have highs during the day likely only in the mid 50′s, and nighttime lows in the mid 30′s along I-10!

A few isolated showers are possible Friday evening
A few isolated showers are possible Friday evening(KPLC)

Cool and dry weather sticks around Sunday with similar high temps. Then the next big weather maker arrives on Monday. Low pressure will develop close to the area, and bring enough moisture to provide more widespread showers during the late afternoon Monday through the overnight hours.

A disturbance to the west begins to approach Monday, bringing a more widespread batch of...
A disturbance to the west begins to approach Monday, bringing a more widespread batch of showers and rain(KPLC)

As we look to the late part of next week, that’s when we can really expect things to turn chilly to downright cold! An airmass coming from the arctic likely heads south into the lower 48 by this time. A stronger cold front moves through the area around Thursday as well. Behind that front comes high temperatures into the low 40′s for the Christmas weekend, and lows possibly into the 20′s all the way down to the Lake Charles area! We’ll keep watching this to see just how cold we’ll get.

- Max Lagano

