FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder temperatures are here; slight chance of rain Friday evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a powerful cold front moved through the state on Wednesday, temperatures have dropped off sharply and will remain on the cool side for the next several days as we get additional surges of colder air through the Christmas weekend.

Friday Forecast (KPLC)

Friday morning will start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s but warm into the lower 60s by afternoon thanks to an abundance of sunshine during the day. By evening, clouds return along with a few light rain showers as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through. The best chance of rain Friday evening will come after sunset through the predawn hours of Saturday.

Friday evening showers (KPLC)

The weekend will bring even colder temperatures as highs only reach the lower 50s on Saturday. Clouds may linger through the day with only limited sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday morning will start off with lows at or near freezing for most areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sunshine does promise sunshine at least with highs in the middle 50s.

More rain Monday into Tuesday (KPLC)

A better rain chance returns Monday and it will be a cold rain at that! A developing low off the Texas coast will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico and as it heads east, rain will be the result. Rain is expected by Monday afternoon and evening with a few lingering showers into early Tuesday before the low departs.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (KPLC)

After Tuesday, the rest of the week favors drier weather, but a cross-polar airmass will invade much of the lower 48 by late-week. This will include Southwest Louisiana with the coldest air of the season arriving by next Thursday and Friday. Lows will likely be well into the 20s by late next week with hard freeze conditions likely by next Friday and Saturday mornings. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quite cold, but the likelihood of any wintry weather remains slim. More to come on that over the days ahead!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

