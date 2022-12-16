Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not everyone wants to slave away in the kitchen with a 20-pound turkey, but you can still make a good impression on your holiday guests.

Try these braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy.

INGREDIENTS

5 OR 6 Turkey Wings

Salt, Black Pepper, Red Pepper

Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 Granny Smith Apple

1 Cup Dried Cranberries

1 Onion Sliced

4 Garlic Cloves

½ Cup Cognac

½ Cup Chicken Broth

1 Teaspoon chopped Oregano leaves

1 Teaspoon chopped Thyme leaves

DIRECTIONS

Coat turkey wings with seasonings.

Heat oil and brown turkey wings on both sides.

Set wings aside. In that same pan, using the same oil, saute the diced apples and cranberries. Cook about 4 minutes.

Now stir in the minced garlic and onions. Cook another 5 minutes.

Add ½ cup of cognac to the skillet, stirring up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add ½ cup of chicken broth, thyme and oregano.

Return turkey wings to the skillet. Reduce heat. Cover and cook on a low fire till juicy & tender. (Usually about an hour cooking time)

Serve over rice or mashed potatoes and be sure to scoop up the wonderful gravy!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.