50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy

Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.
Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.(KPLC)
By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not everyone wants to slave away in the kitchen with a 20-pound turkey, but you can still make a good impression on your holiday guests.

Try these braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy.

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 OR 6 Turkey Wings
  • Salt, Black Pepper, Red Pepper
  • Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
  • 1 Granny Smith Apple
  • 1 Cup Dried Cranberries
  • 1 Onion Sliced
  • 4 Garlic Cloves
  • ½ Cup Cognac
  • ½ Cup Chicken Broth
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped Oregano leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped Thyme leaves

DIRECTIONS

  • Coat turkey wings with seasonings.
  • Heat oil and brown turkey wings on both sides.
  • Set wings aside. In that same pan, using the same oil, saute the diced apples and cranberries. Cook about 4 minutes.
  • Now stir in the minced garlic and onions. Cook another 5 minutes.
  • Add ½ cup of cognac to the skillet, stirring up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
  • Add ½ cup of chicken broth, thyme and oregano.
  • Return turkey wings to the skillet. Reduce heat. Cover and cook on a low fire till juicy & tender. (Usually about an hour cooking time)
  • Serve over rice or mashed potatoes and be sure to scoop up the wonderful gravy!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Cynthia's Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake
Nothing beats a rum cake straight from Mama's kitchen.
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake
Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Cornbread
Living in Louisiana we know anytime is the right time for seafood. But combine that seafood...
CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Shrimp and grits