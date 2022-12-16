Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not everyone wants to slave away in the kitchen with a 20-pound turkey, but you can still make a good impression on your holiday guests.
Try these braised turkey wings with apple cranberry gravy.
INGREDIENTS
- 5 OR 6 Turkey Wings
- Salt, Black Pepper, Red Pepper
- Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika
- 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
- 1 Granny Smith Apple
- 1 Cup Dried Cranberries
- 1 Onion Sliced
- 4 Garlic Cloves
- ½ Cup Cognac
- ½ Cup Chicken Broth
- 1 Teaspoon chopped Oregano leaves
- 1 Teaspoon chopped Thyme leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Coat turkey wings with seasonings.
- Heat oil and brown turkey wings on both sides.
- Set wings aside. In that same pan, using the same oil, saute the diced apples and cranberries. Cook about 4 minutes.
- Now stir in the minced garlic and onions. Cook another 5 minutes.
- Add ½ cup of cognac to the skillet, stirring up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Add ½ cup of chicken broth, thyme and oregano.
- Return turkey wings to the skillet. Reduce heat. Cover and cook on a low fire till juicy & tender. (Usually about an hour cooking time)
- Serve over rice or mashed potatoes and be sure to scoop up the wonderful gravy!
