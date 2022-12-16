Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development.

“Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be able to work together for the benefit of the entire community,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Port Wonder will not only benefit the City of Lake Charles for generations to come, but also the entire Calcasieu and five-parish area. We are thankful to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for their collaboration on this project, aimed at meeting infrastructure needs to help make lakefront development a reality.”

Mayor Nic Hunter formally presented the donation to representatives of the Children’s Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“On behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, I am proud to present this $1.5 million donation to this great project,” said Police Jury President Tony Stelly. “This is a great educational tool as well as an opportunity to attract visitors to Calcasieu Parish.”

Construction of Port Wonder is currently underway on the Lake Charles Lakefront. When complete, the facility will house the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Nature Center.

“The Children’s Museum is very grateful to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for their support. We appreciate their dedication to enhancing quality of life in our community and are thankful to have them not only be a part of the Port Wonder project, but are also extremely grateful for their continued support of the Children’s Museum,” said Allyson Montgomery, Director of Operations and Development for the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana.

