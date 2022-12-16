50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project

Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project
Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development.

“Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be able to work together for the benefit of the entire community,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Port Wonder will not only benefit the City of Lake Charles for generations to come, but also the entire Calcasieu and five-parish area. We are thankful to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for their collaboration on this project, aimed at meeting infrastructure needs to help make lakefront development a reality.”

Mayor Nic Hunter formally presented the donation to representatives of the Children’s Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“On behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, I am proud to present this $1.5 million donation to this great project,” said Police Jury President Tony Stelly. “This is a great educational tool as well as an opportunity to attract visitors to Calcasieu Parish.”

Construction of Port Wonder is currently underway on the Lake Charles Lakefront. When complete, the facility will house the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Nature Center.

“The Children’s Museum is very grateful to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for their support. We appreciate their dedication to enhancing quality of life in our community and are thankful to have them not only be a part of the Port Wonder project, but are also extremely grateful for their continued support of the Children’s Museum,” said Allyson Montgomery, Director of Operations and Development for the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Longville
Carnegie Memorial Library
SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting