Boy’s Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continues

Iowa, LA (KPLC) -Now to the boys side of the bracket as Sulphur takes on Bell City in day two.

Zavien Trent dribbling down the court, he finds Zachary Bates who puts it away for the Tors. Bell City on offense now, and the ball finally makes it into the hands of Grayson Johnson who scores for the Bruins. This one stayed tight the whole way through, but Sulphur *just* edges out Bell City, Tors win it 59-57.

Last game of the evening, the Elton Indians taking on the Lake Arthur Tigers. Lake Arthur, looking to score, Trindon Robinson takes it down the court to get the basket for the Tigers. Bryce Donnally for the Tigers now, loses his man and Sherman Bellow is there to recover and take it in for the Indians. Elton wins it big, 67-47 the final score.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.