Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the Longville area has been lifted, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.

Affected areas included:

11372 - 12380 on Hwy 171

132 - 156 Longville Church Rd.

Jim Winkler Rd.

South Beauregard Lower and Upper-Grade Schools

South Beauregard High School

