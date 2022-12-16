AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling.

At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients.

“It’s really hard for them to get updates on their pets we have pets that are staying overnight and they are not able to get any information, so it’s really frustrating for them and for us because we’re not able to give them the information we’d like to,” receptionist Riley Frye said.

The hospital said they experienced issues for several hours and were unable to communicate with clients.

“All day we’ve had pretty much no contact with our clients, a lot of them have had to drive all the way over here just to get in contact with us,” Frye said.

The credit card machines also stopped working, and clients had to pay in cash or leave their cards on file.

Frye said they have dealt with outages similar to this one during Hurricane Laura.

“I mean I feel like a lot of people around here are kind of used to never knowing what’s going to happen, so I think we’re pretty good at figuring it out,” Frye said.

AT&T reports one cable was pulled down by a truck, another was cut by a contractor digging in the area.

According to AT&T, service was restored Thursday afternoon.

