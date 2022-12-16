50/50 Thursdays
American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

