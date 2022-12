2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!

Calcasieu Parish

January 7, 2023

· Mardi Gras 12th Night Car Show: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

· Mardi Gras 12th Night Kickoff Festival: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

February 11, 2023

· Lion Backers’ Children’s Run in Vinton: 7:00 a.m.

· Vinton Mardi Gras Parade: 12:00 p.m.

February 15, 2023

· Taste of Mardi Gras Party: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

February 16, 2023

· Mardi Gras Lighted Boat Parade: 7:00 p.m. at 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles

February 17, 2023

· Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade: 7:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

February 18, 2023

· Children’s Mardi Gras Stroll: 11:00 a.m. in Lake Charles at 3rd Street & 1st Avenue

· Krewe of Barkus Parade: 2:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· Krewe of Omega Parade: 2:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· World Famous Cajun Extravaganza & Gumbo Cook-off: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· Krewe of Illusions Extravaganza: 7:00 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

February 19, 2023

· Mardi Gras Children’s Day: 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

· Mardi Gras Children’s Day Parade: 3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles

February 20, 2023

· Mardi Gras Royal Gala: 7:00 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

February 21, 2023

· Second Line Stroll: 1:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· Jeeps on Parade: 2:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· Motor Gras Parade: 3:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

· Krewe of Krewes Mardi Gras Parade: 5:00 p.m. in Lake Charles

*More specific information about Lake Charles events can be found at www.visitlakecharles.org

Jeff Davis Parish

January 21, 2023

· Welsh Mardi Gras Ball: 6:00 p.m.

January 28, 2023

· Welsh Mardi Gras Children’s Run

· Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Ball: 6:00 p.m.

February 4, 2023

· Welsh Run & Parade

February 11, 2023

· Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run & Parade

· Jennings Mardi Gras Run & Parade

*More specific information about Jeff Davis events can be found at www.jeffdavis.org

Beauregard Parish

February 18, 2023

· DeRidder Mardi Gras Parade

