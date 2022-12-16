18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

When officers arrived they say they spoke with the victim who told them that there had been a drive-by shooting and that no one had been injured. After speaking with witnesses officers say they were able to collect surveillance footage of the area and identify a suspect.

Officers say they were able to locate the suspect and found a spent bullet casing upon investigating the suspect’s vehicle. They say they were also able to locate the handgun believed to have been used in the crime.

Brandon Allen Jr. was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage with his bond set at $195,000.

