SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 14, 2022.

Philip Jacob Mallett, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Dawn Picard, 40, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Charles Joseph Matte, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Michael Joseph Leger, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have vehicle registration; first offense DWI.

Gerardo Hernandez-Cacho, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Heather Annette Rogers, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; littering.

Jason Wayne Basco, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Joshua Lamont Sallier, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, of possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Kevin Dwayne Bell, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); child endangerment; violations of protective orders; obstruction of justice.

Lowell Lynn Farnsworth, 41, Vinton: Domestic abuse; strangulation; resisting a police officer with force; battery of emergency services personnel; assault; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Shaiqwon Davante Marshall, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; no seat belt; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

