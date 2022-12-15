‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?

“Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy. She was very outgoing, very energetic.”

The tragic accident that took the life of six-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory happened on the 1400 block of Mill Street back in March. She was just watching TV at her grandparents when a drive by shooting happened, senselessly taking her life.

“The shootings don’t end,” Oceguera said. “They are going for other people, but they are taking our babies.”

So far, the accident involves 13 suspects. Police tell 7News they do not anticipate any more arrests unless addition information comes forward. They also confirm to 7News, they believe there is more than one shooter.

In an April press conference after announcing the first 12 arrests, Chief Shawn Caldwell explained Guillory’s death was a result of retaliation involving a local rap music group.

“We know there was some arguing, utilizing different social media platforms. That was part of what lead up to this,” Caldwell said.

December 12, Anthony D. Tyler was arrested and was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

In addition, charges were upgraded from one count of second-degree murder to one count of first-degree murder for Jeremy Collins, who was arrested on April 4.

Draya’s family runs a Facebook page in her honor, keeping her memory alive by sharing pictures and videos of the little girl.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Oceguera said. “I just hope that you pay for everything you have done. You took our baby from us. If this were your baby, you would know exactly how we feel.”

