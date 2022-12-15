50/50 Thursdays
Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition.

Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well.

“I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.

In an instant, Blanchard witnessed her roof get torn off and land in her neighbors yard.

“I was sleeping, it woke me up and I could hear the roof ripping off, it was raining so hard I couldn’t really get outside to see and as soon as I could see the roof I saw that it was missing from the front part of the trailer again,” Blanchard said.

It comes at a difficult time as Blanchard just finished replacing her roof after Hurricane Laura.

She is just happy everyone is safe.

“I’m just glad we’re alive and our neighbors are alive, I was just worried about our safety first,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard takes care of her boyfriend and father who are both disabled and is doing her best to provide for her family.

“You try so hard to get your stuff back together, FEMA helped me with what they could help me with, and the rest has just been over a little bit of time, I work 24/7 with them,” Blanchard said.

The neighbors roof sustained minor damage and as a temporary fix Blanchard placed a tarp over their home to protect what’s left.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

