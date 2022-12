Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound is causing heavy traffic near the Texas border, according to DOTD.

The overturned vehicle just past the Hwy 90 exit is currently blocking one lane and backing up traffic as authorities work to clear the wreck.

The right lane remains blocked I-10 West past US 90 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is approaching 8 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) December 15, 2022

