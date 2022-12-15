50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Little Theatre to perform ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ live on KBYS Friday

Live local radio show is Friday
Live local radio show is Friday(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local performers will recreate an old-time radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that will be live on 88.3 FM and streamed worldwide at kbys.fm.

The Lake Charles Little Theatre (LCLT) is partnering with KBYS for a live Christmas radio show. They will turn back the clock to 1948 in Lake Charles, staging the heartwarming holiday classic.

The live show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, but there will be re-broadcasts of the taped show at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The joint LCLT/KBYS broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” originated in 2020 after the Little Theatre’s facility was destroyed by Hurricane Laura. It’s been an annual free event ever since.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
A live look at the tornado in Gretna on 9th Street and Gulf
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna