Little Theatre to perform ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ live on KBYS Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local performers will recreate an old-time radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that will be live on 88.3 FM and streamed worldwide at kbys.fm.

The Lake Charles Little Theatre (LCLT) is partnering with KBYS for a live Christmas radio show. They will turn back the clock to 1948 in Lake Charles, staging the heartwarming holiday classic.

The live show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, but there will be re-broadcasts of the taped show at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The joint LCLT/KBYS broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” originated in 2020 after the Little Theatre’s facility was destroyed by Hurricane Laura. It’s been an annual free event ever since.

