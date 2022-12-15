50/50 Thursdays
Leesville schools released early due to water main break

Water main break in Leesville
Water main break in Leesville(Rick Allen)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville schools will be released early at 11:30 on Dec. 15 due to a water main break the in the city. All schools in the city are affected by this break.

A fiber optic line has been hit by a city employee and residents are unable to make phone calls.

As a result of the main break, a city-wide boil advisory has been issued.

If you have any questions, contact Sarah Lowe at 337-340-0485.

