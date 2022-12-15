Lacassine community celebrates Christmas at Ward 3 Fire toy and food drive

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - Christmas magic was in full swing Wednesday night at Ward Three Fire Department in Lacassine, as people came from all over the community to donate gifts and goods for those in need.

“Ones that really catch my hear are the ones that want to give their mom flowers or the little second-graders and the first-graders that want peace on earth,” said Santa.

Ward Three Fire Department in Lacassine hosted a toy and food drive to help those in need during the holiday season.

“We definitely know that there are some families that are a little you know, less fortunate than others, and we don’t like to make a big deal about our donations to those families,” said firefighter Amber Wells. “We try to do it very privately and then that way other people can share the joy at Christmas as well.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus told us that kids of all ages still believe in Christmas magic and the importance of giving, even high schoolers.

“We go to the schools and the high school kids are, ‘Hey wait Santa don’t go anywhere, come back, I want a picture.’ So yeah, the high school kids get into it just as much as the little ones, they enjoy it,” said Mrs. Claus.

The fire department was thankful for the donations and everyone from the community. After people made donations, they could enjoy some jambalaya and hot chocolate. Kids were excited to talk to Santa about their favorite holiday things.

“It’s really stuff that comes from the heart and it’s not the usual toys and stuff, and it just kind of shocks you after seeing hundreds of kids come through and that’s what you ask,” said Santa.

Kids got to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Thankfully when it comes to Christmas magic there is no language barrier - Santa understands everyone.

“Santa could you please give me a jacket with polka dots?” Mazey asked.

Giving and being with loved ones - the meaning of Christmas was true tonight in Lacassine.

