Indorama not in compliance to receive industrial tax break

Company must add jobs each year to keep tax exemption
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - When local industries get tax breaks from the state, there are strings attached.

The industry has to comply with certain requirements to keep those tax breaks, and Indorama is out of compliance.

Indorama was supposed to add jobs to comply with tax exemption requirements, for example, at least three jobs in 2021. Indorama has asked for another year to come into compliance without being penalized.

It was a hot topic at Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting Tuesday night. School board officials said the industrial tax exemption saved Indorama about $350,000 in taxes their first year.

School board member Damon Hardesty had harsh words for the company.

“You all are coming wanting us to keep extending this thing. It is still the same issues, so I have to at least put this thing out there that there’s integrity problems or we would have filled these five positions or was it two, then three, then five?” Hardesty said.

A school board official answered, “Two, three and five. Yes.”

But Indorama officials said they are trying.

“The company is actively working to fill those positions and create new jobs. You make the point that these should be easy to fill and they’re not. They’re technical positions and they’re having difficulty finding qualified employees in the area,” said Indorama tax preparer Robert Wege.

Indorama’s tax exemption is connected to the renovation and restart of a dormant PPG ethane cracker facility.

The State Board of Commerce and Industry will decide if Indorama should be given more time or penalized.

The board meets Jan. 20 in Baton Rouge. It’s not known yet if Indorama will be on the agenda.

