Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We all know that what we put in our bodies plays a large part in our overall health. Now, research shows that a person who has more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week increases their chance of developing prediabetes by 46%.

Right now, more than one in three people in the US have this condition which leads to diabetes. But when a person’s blood sugars are considered borderline, they might not even be aware they are at risk.

Doctors say that even with type 2 diabetes, sometimes people are not symptomatic until their blood sugar levels are very high.

So how do you lower the odds of developing the condition?

According to that research decreasing the number of sugary drinks you consume in a week decreases the risk of prediabetes by a large margin. While three sweetened beverages a week raise your risk by 46%, drinking just one less a week lowers that risk to 26%.

Doctors say they have research that changing your lifestyle choices can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to almost 50%.

In fact, there are even studies that show certain drinks can lower your risk of developing diabetes.

A study in China found that drinking at least four cups of black, green, or oolong tea a day was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing diabetes. And another study in Japan found that people who had three cups of coffee per day were 33% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who consumed less than one cup per week.

Other drinks listed in studies that could help are plant-based milk, whole-fruit smoothies, and flavored carbonated water.

Remember, even if you have been diagnosed with prediabetes, there is still a chance you can still prevent it from escalating to diabetes and stop the condition altogether. Experts say if you exercise, cut out sugary drinks, and eat healthily, you have a 30% chance of reversing the prediabetes condition.

