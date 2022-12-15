50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours.

Initial reports overnight from the National Weather Service indicated that six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carrol and Franklin parishes, with another three confirmed to have touched down and 12 more suspected.

Teams will continue to investigate the tracks as weather permits.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness encourages anyone who received damage from the storms to report their information to Damage.LA.Gov. This website helps state and local officials identify damage impacts in each region.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a part of a national highway safety campaign.
Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays
Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler and quieter pattern ahead
Jonnie Dixon.
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990′s could soon be set free