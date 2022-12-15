FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for our Thursday with chilly weather into next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At long last we have a more December like pattern upcoming here in southwest Louisiana. The cold front that brought severe weather to the area and state has moved out, meaning cooler weather is now in place. For our day Thursday we’ll have sunnier skies with high temperatures around 60 degrees, way more normal for December than the 80 degree weather we saw before the front. It will also be another chilly night with low’s around 40 degrees close to I-10 and cooler than that for our northern zones.

Friday looks like another great day with sunshine into the afternoon with temperatures around 60 degrees. We’ll have some changes late Friday night as clouds begin to move in ahead of a developing cold front. By later Friday night a few showers could begin to approach, but showers are likelier by Saturday morning as the front moves through. But any evening plans Friday night should still be able to go on, it’ll just be chilly.

Afterwards we really begin to cool off. Temperatures by Saturday afternoon dip into the 50′s for highs and 30′s for lows! So we’ll need those warmer clothes especially in the evening and mornings. By Monday another disturbance moves through the area, with more showers possible through Tuesday. Then we track a stronger cold front by late next week. Air with that will be coming all the way down from Canada, meaning unusually cold weather is possible by the end of the week as we get close to Christmas.

