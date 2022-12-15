50/50 Thursdays
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990′s could soon be set free

A man convicted for a murder in the nineties could soon be set free.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted for a murder in the nineties could soon be set free.

Johnnie Dixon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife Dana Cox Dixon in the parking lot of Southdowns Lounge in Baton Rouge in 1991.

Johnnie Dixon.
Johnnie Dixon.

At a hearing a few weeks ago, the Louisiana Pardon Board unanimously voted to commute Dixon’s life sentence to a period of 99 years and make him eligible for parole again.

Members sent that favorable recommendation to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk, who decided to approve and sign the request.

The governor’s office sent a statement to WAFB on the decision:

“After careful investigation of Johnnie Dixon’s application, his prison record, statements from the victims, and comments from the staff at the housing facility, the Louisiana Board of Pardons voted unanimously to commute his life sentence to 99 years with immediate parole eligibility. The governor agreed with the board’s recommendation and approved his commutation.”

Statement from Governor John Bel Edwards.
Statement from Governor John Bel Edwards.

In 2007, then Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco denied a recommendation by the Louisiana Board of Pardons to allow the convicted killer to be released from prison.

WAFB spoke with a member of the victim’s family this week who says she has since forgiven Dixon for what he did, and believes he is remorseful for the crime.

Dana Cox Dixon
Dana Cox Dixon

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say anyone serving a life sentence can ask the parole board to have that sentence commuted. But they have to wait a certain number of years after being convicted first.

Now Dixon will have to go to another formal hearing by the Parole Board, who will either deny his case of release him.

If approved, Dixon would be released with conditions set forth by the board.

There’s no timetable as to when that decision could be made.

