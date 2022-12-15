Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” that’s the message from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office this holiday season.

Beginning on Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office will be participating in a national crackdown on drunk driving. That campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, is funded with a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As a result, drivers can expect to see more deputies on the road and DWI checkpoints in the parish.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says more than half of the traffic fatalities they investigated over the last year involved an impaired driver.

