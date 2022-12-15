50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a part of a national highway safety campaign.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a part of a national highway safety campaign.
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” that’s the message from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office this holiday season.

Beginning on Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office will be participating in a national crackdown on drunk driving. That campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, is funded with a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As a result, drivers can expect to see more deputies on the road and DWI checkpoints in the parish.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says more than half of the traffic fatalities they investigated over the last year involved an impaired driver.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler and quieter pattern ahead
Jonnie Dixon.
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990′s could soon be set free