50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Damaged fiber cables causing AT&T outages around Southwest Louisiana

Internet Outage
Internet Outage(MGN / Pixabay)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Damaged fiber cables are causing AT&T outages in Southwest Louisiana.

Numerous AT&T customers are reporting cell or internet issues today. AT&T cell users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally.

AT&T says two fiber cables were damaged during recent severe weather, but technicians are working to repair the problem.

KPLC is without internet in downtown Lake Charles.

Some AT&T users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally is during a major...
Some AT&T users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally is during a major outage in Southwest Louisiana.(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for our Thursday with chilly weather into next week
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a part of a national highway safety campaign.
Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays
Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
Health Headlines: Reversing the risk of diabetes
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2022