Damaged fiber cables causing AT&T outages around Southwest Louisiana
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Damaged fiber cables are causing AT&T outages in Southwest Louisiana.
Numerous AT&T customers are reporting cell or internet issues today. AT&T cell users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally.
AT&T says two fiber cables were damaged during recent severe weather, but technicians are working to repair the problem.
KPLC is without internet in downtown Lake Charles.
