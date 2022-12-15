Damaged fiber cables causing AT&T outages around Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Damaged fiber cables are causing AT&T outages in Southwest Louisiana.

Numerous AT&T customers are reporting cell or internet issues today. AT&T cell users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally.

AT&T says two fiber cables were damaged during recent severe weather, but technicians are working to repair the problem.

KPLC is without internet in downtown Lake Charles.

Some AT&T users are seeing an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally is during a major outage in Southwest Louisiana. (KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.