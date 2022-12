Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Warning has now expired for the Iowa, Hayes, and Lacassine area.

A Tornado Watch remains in place for Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes until 6 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Iowa LA, Hayes LA and Lacassine LA until 5:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/cP5t15c535 — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) December 14, 2022

