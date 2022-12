ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Elizabeth, LA until 11:00 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Elizabeth LA and Mittie LA until 11:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/D0BkFkiuY7 — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) December 14, 2022

