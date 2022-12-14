SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022.

Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Reagan Paul Granger, 44, Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shengquan Wang, 20, San Antonio, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Timmy Chang, 20, Baton Rouge: Theft under $5,000.

Jilberto Bahena, 30, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Lavonta Jamall Bigelow, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Jeremy Donald Collins Sr., 27, Lake Charles: First-degree murder (charges upgraded from second-degree murder).

Frankie Lee Shepherd, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with supervised release provisions.

Derrick Dewayne Parker, 39, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to animals.

Harley James Morgan II, 43, Starks: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Jaylen Joseph Eugene, 27, Lafayette: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; instate detainer.

Matthew Steven Fontenot, 45, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; child endangerment.

Isaiah Carlton Lachney, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; second-degree murder.

