Sulphur Home Rule Charter Commission holds first meeting

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur’s newly elected Home Rule Charter Commission held their first meeting.

Members include Carla Sigler, Becky Venissat, Donna Emmons, Gena Granger, Sid Rosteet, and Danny Dipetta as chairman.

Each person was appointed by each individual council member, and two were appointed from the mayor’s office.

”There are things in the Charter that are in conflict with state statute as well as just even verbiage sometimes in the Charter that needs to be updated just as well. Technology has changed things. Technology is going to affect some of the changes they make just as well,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said.

The group plans to start reviewing sections of the charter and meet again in January.

