Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Sulphur area got together at the West Cal Event Center for the annual Senior Ole Tyme Christmas brunch.

This years theme revolves around legacy, and passing down the baton to the younger generation, which is why the seniors were joined by the Life Christian Academy Children and the Sulphur High Show Choir.

Both choir groups put on a performance for the event which consisted of singing some christmas classics.

“Each year has gotten bigger and better, and they look forward to it. Basically, we’re honoring the area of Sulphur senior citizens. We thank the city of Sulphur for sponsoring this. Today is a party. Today is to be celebrated and that’s what we’re going to bring to the table,” Hostess Jody Barrilleaux said.

The seniors also got to play bingo and win door prizes.

