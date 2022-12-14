50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Sulphur area got together at the West Cal Event Center for the annual Senior Ole Tyme Christmas brunch.

This years theme revolves around legacy, and passing down the baton to the younger generation, which is why the seniors were joined by the Life Christian Academy Children and the Sulphur High Show Choir.

Both choir groups put on a performance for the event which consisted of singing some christmas classics.

“Each year has gotten bigger and better, and they look forward to it. Basically, we’re honoring the area of Sulphur senior citizens. We thank the city of Sulphur for sponsoring this. Today is a party. Today is to be celebrated and that’s what we’re going to bring to the table,” Hostess Jody Barrilleaux said.

The seniors also got to play bingo and win door prizes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Calcasieu Community Care Center reopens
Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles
Two blood drives will be held this week for a recent Sulphur High graduate with a rare type of...
Blood drives planned in Sulphur, Lake Charles for teen with aplastic anemia
Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch
Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish