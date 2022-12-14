Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students.

Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit.

Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and Santa!

”Its the Christmas spirit, it’s the Christmas holidays and we love to give back to our community. A lot of the residents here may not have family that’s in the area, so it’s an opportunity for us to just love on people and just show them that we care about them during the holidays,” Phillips 66 Field Communications Director Megan Hartman said.

For residents who weren’t able to attend, they still got a Christmas treat as the Phillip’s 66 crew prepared a meal to be brought to them.

