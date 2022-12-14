McNeese men’s basketball team prepares for showdown with Louisiana Lafayette

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s basketball team had a rough month of November as they went 2-6, and finished the month on a three-game losing streak, and losses in six of their last seven games of the month, but they turned over a new leaf to start the month of December.

They began the month with a 103-68 win over Ecclesia College in an exhibition game, which unfortunately for McNeese didn’t count towards their record, but it was an opportunity for the Cowboys to see the ball go through the net, and give them some confidence going into their Iowa road trip, a road trip which began with some travel obstacles.

On the way from Lake Charles to Des Moines, Iowa, the Cowboys’ flight was delayed due to fog in Southwest Louisiana, and because of it, they were not able to make their connecting flight from Dallas to Des Moines. With it, the Cowboys were forced to split up with a portion of the team and coaching staff going to Cedar Rapids, with the other portion of the team waiting for a flight to go to Des Moines.

Eventually, the full team got to Iowa with half the team having to rent vehicles to get from Cedar Rapids to Cedar Falls, but nonetheless, the Cowboys got to Cedar Falls for Friday’s matchup with the Northern Iowa Panthers, and despite the travel headache, the Cowboys were able to break their three-game losing streak and beat Northern Iowa 52-49.

Unfortunately, the second game of their Iowa road trip didn’t go the same way as they fell 77-40 to the 20th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, but nonetheless coach Aiken took positives out of it as they advance through their schedule.

“It was a good trip, great to get a win against Northern Iowa against that type of an opponent in that type of venue, but now obviously our focus shifts to a really big opportunity on Thursday night” said coach Aiken.

The big game coach Aiken is referring to on Thursday night is their home game against the University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. “That game is always going to be big for a lot of reasons here, the rivalry goes back a long time, and they’ve done a really good job with their program over the last however long Bob’s been there at UL and so one of the goals for us is to be able to compete with them year in and year out and get our program to that level and every time you play an opponent, you get an opportunity to see what level you’re at” said coach Aiken about Thursday’s opportunity.

Additionally, coach Aiken talked about how beating the Ragin’ Cajuns is right up there alongside winning the Southland Conference when it comes to their goals going into the season. “Just understanding the rivalry over the course of whatever, the last few decades, what it means to McNeese, and McNeese at one point in time had the upper hand in the rivalry and so they understand, we talk about it a lot, and we have a stated goal, one of our stated program goals along with winning Southland championships, and those kind of things, one of the stated goals is to beat UL, I mean that’s a goal of ours, and so they understand how important that is, and the opportunity comes once a year so we get it on Thursday so hopefully we have a good game plan and guys execute.”

Thursday’s game against UL-Lafayette tips off at 7:00pm in the Legacy Center.

