50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017

Boyd “Lurch” Hagood
Boyd “Lurch” Hagood(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017.

Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso called his death a “brutal murder.”

Hagood, Jason Lopez and Ashlyn Brown, all of Texas, were originally charged with second-degree murder in 2018.

When Hagood took the stand in Lopez’s trial in February 2022, he refused to answer questions and was found in contempt of court 15 times.

After consulting with the victim’s family, Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson said prosecutors offered Hagood the opportunity to plead guilty to manslaughter “to hold him accountable for his role in the killing while avoiding the risks associated with a jury trial and the appellate process.”

Hagood was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“With this guilty plea we hope that the Dustin’s friends and family can finally move forward with some closure in this process as they remember him during this holiday season,” Robinson said.

“Although we were prepared to put on a strong defense, the exposure to a life sentence was just too great not to accept the state’s offer,” said defense attorney Donald Guidry.

Lopez was found guilty of manslaughter and racketeering in February, and Brown pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded areas of the north and south shore to a Moderate (4 out of...
1 dead after possible tornado strikes St. Charles Parish; extensive damage reported
The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two...
Sabine Parish man sentenced for injuring two teenage girls in Vernon Parish crash
Division F Judge Derrick D. Kee
Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court
WOMENS BASKETBALL
WOMENS BASKETBALL