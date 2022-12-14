Locals weigh in on efforts to save SWLA coastline

Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - Protecting the coastline continues to be a point of focus in southwest Louisiana.

With the coastline eroding over the years due to various natural disasters, several projects are in place for the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

They are gauging public concern before they put together their plans for 2023.

“The local concerns from the people will mean so much more and having the interest of our community participate within this program would surely gain a lot of attention to the state,” Program Manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Scooter Trosclair said.

Trosclair said our coastline cannot be replaced and we need to do everything we can to save it.

“We have to maintain what we have in order to have that first line of defense against hurricanes and storm events plus when you look at southwest Louisiana people are so attached to this land,” Trosclair said.

Trosclair said you never know when disaster will strike.

“You never know, the next one could be the nail in the coffin we just want to prepare. We’ve seen a tremendous decline in population along the coast which is just getting more and more difficult to rebuild and reconstruct,” Trosclair said.

The 2023 coastal master plan is due next month.

