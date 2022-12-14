50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Locals weigh in on efforts to save SWLA coastline

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - Protecting the coastline continues to be a point of focus in southwest Louisiana.

With the coastline eroding over the years due to various natural disasters, several projects are in place for the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

They are gauging public concern before they put together their plans for 2023.

“The local concerns from the people will mean so much more and having the interest of our community participate within this program would surely gain a lot of attention to the state,” Program Manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Scooter Trosclair said.

Trosclair said our coastline cannot be replaced and we need to do everything we can to save it.

“We have to maintain what we have in order to have that first line of defense against hurricanes and storm events plus when you look at southwest Louisiana people are so attached to this land,” Trosclair said.

Trosclair said you never know when disaster will strike.

“You never know, the next one could be the nail in the coffin we just want to prepare. We’ve seen a tremendous decline in population along the coast which is just getting more and more difficult to rebuild and reconstruct,” Trosclair said.

The 2023 coastal master plan is due next month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Calcasieu residents can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance starting Thursday
Multiple parish school closings Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: On watch for storms that could quickly turn severe through early Wednesday
BPSO had a heavy presence at South Beauregard High School Monday, after rumors of a threat...
Arrest made in TikTok threat against South Beauregard High