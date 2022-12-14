Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana.

Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish.

Kee was elected to District Court on July 25, 2020, without opposition. While serving as district judge, he co-presided over Re-entry Court and Behavior Health Court.

Before being elected to the bench, Kee was a partner at Hawkins Kee Law Group in Lake Charles and served as a public defender in Calcasieu Parish.

Judge Kee released the following statement Wednesday:

“After much prayer and careful consideration, I write to inform you of my retirement from the judiciary, effective close of business, Friday, January 27, 2023. It has been one of my highest honors serving the citizens of the Calcasieu Parish and the State of Louisiana during my tenure. I am humbled and grateful to have been given such an amazing opportunity and bid of confidence by the people in our community. I have thoroughly enjoyed the meaningful scholarly work that I engaged in, as well as working alongside some of the judiciary’s best and brightest. While I will miss being an active member of the judiciary, I eagerly look forward to the next chapter of my career within the private sector, where I shall continue to serve the needs of my family, engaging in ongoing mentorship, and providing zealous advocacy for the people in our community.”

