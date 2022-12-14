50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op to host public meeting on recent outages

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op(Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative will be hosting a public meeting to discuss recent outages and upcoming construction plans.

The public meeting will be held at the Johnson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

The recent power outages in the area will be one of the topics of discussion as well as plans for permanent transmission power for the residents of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, and the Cameron Parish coastline.

