Health Headlines: Heart disease during pregnancy

Dr. Afshan Hameed at UCI Health says she has made it her mission to raise awareness and prevent as many of these deaths as possible.

“The biggest contributing factors that led to the maternal death were lack of awareness, lack of recognition of symptoms.”

Because pregnancy symptoms and cardiovascular symptoms often overlap, many times the warning signs are ignored. That’s why a new national study is using a risk-assessment tool to diagnose cardiovascular disease during pregnancy.

“If the patient is complaining of shortness of breath or chest pain, pay attention. If there are vital sign abnormalities, like heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen, pay attention.”

That algorithm looks at 18 risk factors.

“This algorithm was applied to those 64 patients who had died, and we would’ve detected 93% of them as being high risk for cardiovascular disease.”

Now, a current study funded by the NIH is underway to screen 3,000 pregnant women.

“It literally takes about 30 seconds to just make a few clicks and you know if the patient is high risk or not.”

Dr. Hameed hopes to create an even simpler standardized national screening tool with fewer questions to make it more user-friendly so it could be applied to every pregnant woman.

